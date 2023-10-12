Beer made by 8 breweries kicks off the fifth annual Penticton Beer Week

Casey Richardson

Local craft brewers are getting ready to kick off the fifth annual Penticton Beer Week, after having brewed their fundraiser collaboration beer made by all eight breweries.

On Wednesday, canning was underway for the "Do Good" collaboration beer at Penticton’s newest brewery, Yellow Dog Brewing.

Darren Binnema, the director of brewing operations at Yellow Dog, said the beer is special because everyone in the local scene puts their heads together to create a recipe.

“It's a lot of collaboration between all the breweries, and it's kind of symbolic of the collaboration we do in the city as well,” he explained.

“It's just nice to be a part of the Penticton beer scene.”

Do Good is also a fundraiser beer, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the South Okanagan Similkameen branch of the BC SPCA.

The limited-release beer is a West Coast Pilsner, which Binnema said is “really light and snappy, with a malt body.”

“We also hopped it with some of our favourite West Coast American hops…And so it's got a little bit of a mandarin orange profile on the finish.”

In addition to the Do Good collaboration beer launch on Thursday, there will be close to 25 events at Penticton’s breweries and other locations around town from Oct. 13-22.

Kim Lawton, manager of Penticton Beer Week, said the upcoming events are designed to say cheers to craft beer and the local industry.

“Everything from beer launches, to tap takeovers to music nights and comedy nights. We've got our pretzel-making class. We've got Goat-oberfest with goats for Oktoberfest. We've got, of course the Penticton Beer Run," Lawton said.

"We've got Brew HaHa, which is at the Penticton Lakeside resort. There are so many events. There's something for everyone, for couples for groups or friends for families, everyone, and there's events that are free."

She added that the event is a celebration not only of beer, but what it brings to the Okanagan region.

"I think so many times people think of the Okanagan and think they think of wine, but we have this incredible craft beer scene here in Penticton as well.”

The Do Good beer will be available in four-packs of 473-ml cans at select private liquor stores throughout BC in the days ahead. It will also be on tap at the eight Penticton breweries and select restaurants.

Check out the Penticton Beer Week webpage at VisitPenticton.com for more information, a list of Penticton Beer Week hotel packages, a list of locations where you can find the Do Good collaboration beer, and detailed events listings.