City of Penticton cancels 24-hour dog control services

Photo: Penticton Animal Care & Control A recent visitor to the Penticton Animal Care & Control headquarters after being found wandering.

Penticton Animal Care & Control will no longer be offering 24-hour service, following what city staff say "wasn't an easy" decision.

In September, an existing contract for 24-hour service expired, and through an internal operational decision that did not require council participation, staff decided to negotiate a new agreement.

Shane Mills, senior communications advisor with the City of Penticton, said in an emailed statement that a review showed "very few" municipalities provide 24-hour service in B.C., and those that do tend to be far larger than Penticton.

"As well, the absence of after hours support from local veterinary clinics was considered," Mills said, ostensibly referring to the fact that the closest 24-hour facility for animals in need of medical attention is in Kelowna.

"Just as the city doesn’t have 24-hour bylaw enforcement, the decision was made to focus animal control on a consistent basis providing service seven days a week."

In comparison, he noted, Kelowna only offers animal control six days a week.

According to Mills, the original goal of the 24-hour service was meant to deal with situations such as a dog attack in progress, an unsecured aggressive dog or an injured dog with no owners available.

Those emergency services will still be provided by RCMP and Fire Dispatch on an on-call basis at $60 per hour, increasingly slightly per year through 2028 when the latest agreement expires.

Meanwhile, the new hours for animal control will be as follows:

Monday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Wednesday 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

A fee proposal for Penticton's successful animal control officer and animal control facility manager contractor, including all labour, materials, supplies, travel, overheads, insurance and the like, shows it will cost the city $175,000 in the first year, followed by a cost-of-living increase of four per cent yearly until 2028.

"The decision on after-hour service was made as a cost-effective decision, as the contract value will grow over the next several years," Mills said.

"When preparing the RFP for the contract, it was evident the resources were better spent on maximizing the regular hours of service. Few calls for emergency service [after hours] were being received and emergency calls will still be handled by RCMP or fire department as needed."

Tips from Penticton Animal Care & Control for those who find a pet after hours are to check for a tag or collar with a phone number, check with neighbours to see if they know the animal, post a photo on social media, and/or keep them indoors or secured until animal control can help in the morning.

Mills said the decision by city staff "wasn't an easy" one and added that "everyone involved wants to provide the best available service and protection."