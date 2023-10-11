Open burning season returning to fire protection areas in South Okanagan-Similkameen

Photo: Flickr/Loren Kerns

Open burning season will soon be in effect once again in the five Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen fire protection areas.

From Sunday, Oct. 15 to Monday, April 15 next year, burning will be allowed in Kaleden, Naramata, Okanagan Falls, Willowbrook and Anarchist Mountain.

Any residents who wish to conduct burns need to complete a burn authorization application, found online here, at no cost.

Residents will then deal directly with their selected local fire department, as fire chiefs are authorized to rescind allowed burning at any time due to safety concerns or too much smoke.

All open burns must be safeguarded.

Anyone outside the listed communities must check with their local authority.