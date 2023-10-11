Mental health stigma 'lifted': South Okanagan Counselling expands services as more people openly talk about therapy

Photo: South Okanagan Counselling

A new group counselling practice that recently expanded its services for individuals and families seeking accessible mental health support is seeing an increase in more people openly talking about therapy.

South Okanagan Counselling has seen a demand for quality mental health services surge over recent years, further increased by the challenges posed by the pandemic and by people's willingness to access it.

Lucinda Bibbs, Co-Owner of South Okanagan Counselling, said they saw how fully funded, partially funded or affordable mental health services were limited in the area.

The practice introduced a low-cost counselling program, offering sessions at a rate of $50 per hour.

This program is provided both online and in person, through their counsellor interns, who are completing their Masters of Clinical Counselling degree.

Bibbs said the initiative not only supports individuals seeking cost-effective therapy but also nurtures the development of the next generation of mental health professionals.

"I know from my own experience doing my internship, I did part with a private practice in Vancouver and part with a survivors nonprofit organization to get my hours. Our last practicum student, who should still be current, actually finished her hours within just solely within our practice. I think she's about two months ahead," she added.

"So it just kind of gives you some idea of the demand and the number of hours of clients she was seeing, which is—in my experiences of the decades in doing this—quite unprecedented in the student private practice counselling internship. So it's really needed."

Someone looking for a low-cost option will first have a free consultation with one of their therapists to find the right option.

"So if we feel that the individual's needs are beyond the scope of practice, for the current students that we have, we will obviously, ethically refer either to elsewhere within our practice, look for other funding, or we have good relationships with the other practitioners in our community."

The students do come with a wealth of experience outside of their master's program in mental health and care.

Bibbs said in the last two to three years, she's seen much of the stigma, for the most part, lifted.

"It is a normalized service for people to seek," she said. "So it's really becoming this almost beautiful tool and service to have not just individuals, but family dynamics and relationships as healthy as possible."

The practice also continues to see an increase month by month in the number of internal or friend referrals that are coming up.

"It shows that people are talking and people are sharing that they're going to seek counselling."

For more information on South Okanagan Counselling, head to their website here.