'Not much has changed': Penticton's Pine Hills Golf Course celebrates 50 years in business in keeping its original charm

A family-run golf course up in the hills overlooking Penticton will be celebrating reaching a milestone of 50 years in business on Saturday, proud of its growing clientele and the same charm that it opened with.

"The funny thing is not much has changed over the 50 years," manager John Chapman said.

"Having owned and operated the Pine Hills Golf Course since opening it in the fall of 1973 we've seen visitors from all over the world enjoy the course and incredible view, but it's the local golfers that keep the lights on."

Chapman's dad bought the property in the hopes of building a golf community, much like St Andrews By The Lake Golf Resort, but that never came to fruition.

"That was kind of the original idea and then the clubhouse was built shortly after that, and its hosted so many different functions. If people haven't been up for here for golf, it's surprising if they haven't been up for some sort of social function over the years, especially anybody that's been in town for more than 10 years or so or 20 years," he said.

By becoming a staple event space for the community, Chapman said they're now getting to host third-generation weddings, which is very special.

"So the grandparents got married up here and the parents did and now some of the kids are getting married up at the banquet hall."

Pine Hills has kept its par three hill looping course much the same since opening.

"We looked at expanding it, but it just wasn't economically feasible, also just the topography," Chapman said. "it would actually take away some of the original design and charm, of course, if we actually started changing some of the design."

It would also mean upping the green fee, which they don't want to happen either.

Chapman said the fact that the course is still in business after 50 years feels like an accomplishment in itself.

"One of the biggest changes is just in tourism in Penticton. In general, it's matured, which is probably the key word for it. We used to have people coming to camp in Penticton and just enjoy the lakes and the beaches. Now, they come to Penticton to enjoy all sorts of different activities. The wineries, mountain biking, multiple golf courses, and it's become just a true recreational destination."

In celebration of their decades in business, Pine Hills will be hosting a community fundraiser for the Salvation Army food bank this Saturday, Oct. 14.

All net proceeds from the day will be donated to the Food Bank.

"With inflation going up, people are finding it tough to make donations and then on the flip side, more people are needing those donations at the food bank. So it's kind of a double whammy...So anything that we can be doing to assist that is a small token of our appreciation."

Teetimes remain on a walk-on basis so reservations are not required, but if a power cart is needed, attendees can reserve one by calling 250-492-5731.

Additional donations are appreciated, and monetary donations are preferred as the food bank can leverage the purchasing power of every dollar donated (tax receipts available).