Apex Ski Club hosting Warren Miller's newest film to get powder hounds excited for the season

Photo: Apex Ski Club

The Apex Ski Club is looking forward to ramping up excitement for the season by hosting a special viewing night for Warren Miller's newest film.

All Time is the 74th film in the franchise and is a celebration of the past seven decades that defined winter sports. The film weaves in new footage shot on location at Palisades Tahoe, California, and Park City, Utah with vintage highlights.

Jorgen Anderson, the Apex Ski Club Head Coach, said the annual tradition is a great way to get everybody eager to hit the slopes.

"And it helps promote Apex Resort. We're a small community so I think anything that we can do to support skiing in general in Penticton is good," he added.

What is also getting Anderson excited for this season is how well current members and alumni are doing in the competition circuit.

Heming Sola, who trained with the club, is now skiing for Dartmouth University as an NCAA athlete.

"We haven't had an NCAA athlete for over 16 years, as far as I know, in the club. So it's a pretty big deal that he'll be competing in the US," Anderson said. "We're just really proud of that guy, he keeps on killing it. He was 14th at the World Juniors last year in slalom skiing.

Another alumnus, Reece Howden, continues to rise at the top of the sport, taking home the Crystal Globe in men's ski cross last season.

In their own club, Jorgen said they have a large contingent of U16 athletes that are going to be competing provincially and at the Western Canadian Championships.

"The club's in really good shape, although we are still actively looking for coaches for carvers."

All Time will be shown on Nov. 10 at Penticton's Cleland Theatre, with a couple of local businesses set up in the lobby, including neighbourhood brewing.

Tickets are $20 and are being sold in select stores: ONE Boardshop, Penticton Freeride Boardshop, Neighbourhood Brewing and Ad hoc ahead of the event. A limited amount of tickets will be available at the door.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the ski club.

Those interested in joining the coaching team can send an email to [email protected]