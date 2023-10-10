Summerland apple company expands with new processing facility in Washington

Photo: Okanagan Specialty Fruits

Summerland's Okanagan Specialty Fruits (OSF) unveiled their new state-of-the-art apple processing facility in Moses Lake, Washington last month.

This "cutting edge" 110,000 sq. ft. facility is the future of apple processing, according to OSF.

"With the power to process more than 50 million pounds of apples per year thanks to cutting-edge technology and visionary design, OSF has ushered in a new era for the industry," they said in a press release.

The company is also constructing a controlled-atmosphere storage facility set to be completed in early 2024, next to the processing site. Once fully built, the company can store, process, and pack more than 100,000 bins of Arctic apples. The campus is located 30 minutes from OSF's Arctic apple orchards.

"We've redefined what it means to process apples in North America," Neal Carter, the Founder and President of OSF said. "Our Moses Lake facility is a game-changer in efficiency and bringing us closer to our orchards. When the Controlled Atmosphere facility is finished, every step from the orchard to the package of Arctic apples will happen right here."

The facility is expected to employ over 100 individuals initially, potentially expanding its workforce as technology and demand continue.

"We are unwavering in our commitment to delivering the finest product while maintaining the highest standards of employee and food safety," Don Westcott, OSF Senior Vice President said. "We are excited to be part of the Moses Lake Community."

Okanagan Specialty Fruits 1,250 acres of Washington-grown Arctic Fuji, Arctic Golden, and Arctic Granny apples are fueling this marvel.

"Arctic apples provide a sustainable solution to less food waste and improved apple consumption," OSF said.

Arctic Gala will be the next variety for the company, followed by Arctic Honey and Arctic Pink.

OFS's creations of Arctic apples were focused on their ability to stay "orchard-fresh" for up to 28 days and become a non-browning variety.