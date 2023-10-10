South Okanagan open houses share the story of the Sockeye salmons journey to the ocean and back

Photo: Pixabay

The Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance (OSCA) and the Okanagan Nation Alliance are coming together this month to teach locals about the journey of the sockeye salmon.

Two “Celebrate Our Salmon” open houses are being held in South Okanagan on the Okanagan River. Lee McFadyen and Ella Braden will be sharing details on salmon spawning enhancement projects along the river and the life cycle of ocean-going fish.

OSCA said that Okanagan River is one of only two of the remaining Sockeye Salmon Spawning grounds in the Columbia watershed.

Everyone is invited to celebrate the return of sockeye salmon coming home after a 6000-kilometre journey to the ocean and back.

Interpreters will be on hand to talk about the life cycle of the sockeye salmon, the challenges these fish face as they travel through different habitats and the restoration initiatives throughout the Okanagan Lake watershed.

The events run rain or shine.

The first open house is on Sunday, Oct. 15 at the Okanagan River Restoration Initiative site just north of Oliver. Attendees can park at Oliver Visitors Centre at 6431 Station Street and head to the site, which is an easy one-kilometre walk north along the bike and hike path. Wheelchair accessible.

The second open house will be on Sunday, Oct. 22 in Penticton at the Okanagan River Restoration Initiative spawning beds at the Okanagan Lake dam just south of Okanagan Lake. The event will be held on both sides of the dam. Parking is available at the Loco Landing parking lot at 75 Riverside Drive.

For more information contact 250-809-6774 or [email protected]