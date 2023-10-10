Penticton man avoids jail after stealing from two Summerland stores, running over employee in escape

Casey Richardson

A South Okanagan man will not go to jail for his part in a 2021 incident that left a Summerland store employee with severe leg injuries that required surgery and months of recovery.

Brandon Kyle Adam Kurtz, 39, was sentenced Tuesday in Penticton provincial court to a 12-month conditional sentence order after earlier pleading guilty to one count of assault with a weapon.

Court heard that on Aug. 24, 2021, Kurtz and another individual attended Nesters Market in Summerland and tried to buy cigarettes.

The store clerk refused to sell them cigarettes and the bank cards that they attempted to use were declined. The accomplice took the cigarettes and left without paying, joining Kurtz in a vehicle.

An employee of Nesters Market went out and stood in front of the vehicle to try to stop them, eventually sitting on top of the hood.

That didn't stop Kurtz. He drove the vehicle forward causing the employee to fall. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Video Castanet obtained from a witness showed the car carrying the Nesters employee about 25 feet before he fell off. The car can then be seen driving over the employee's leg.

An ambulance attended to find the employee was in a lot of pain. His leg was broken and he lost several months of work as a result of the incident.

The investigation of the offence was assisted by surveillance video from a neighbouring liquor store, which had also been targeted by Kurtz and his accomplice, who stole a bottle of vodka and some beer.

The security video caught a clear picture of the license plate, the car and the individuals involved. Police recognized the man with Kurtz and headed to his known residence on Perkins Crescent in Penticton, where officers carried out a search warrant, resulting in the arrest of the two suspects involved.

“The home was described to me as a drug house, and there were bags of drugs and a variety of firearms found in the house,” Judge Shannon Keyes said.

Both Kurtz and his accomplice were arrested by police and later released in an undertaking.

Keyes said in her decision that while Kurtz does not have a criminal record, the incident was a very serious offence — one for which prosecutors were seeking jail time.

“This is an offence in the Crown's position that warrants jail and I agree with that decision," she said.

"The Crown says an appropriate sentence would be nine to 12 months in prison, followed by probation for 18 months. In and on any occasion where the court is considering a sentence of less than two years, consideration must be given to whether that sentence can be served in the community under what is known as a conditional sentence order."

Defence’s submissions indicated that Kurtz would be a good candidate for a conditional sentence order since he has behaved well since his arrest.

Court heard Kurtz has done his best to turn his life around, no longer associating with the individuals at the drug house. He is working on managing his sobriety.

Keyes imposed a 12-month conditional sentence, followed by an 18-month probation order. The first six months will be served as house arrest for 24 hours per day, while the following six months will be served under curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day.

Kurtz must also follow an alcohol use disorder treatment program, and a restorative justice program and be ordered to apologize to the store employee who he injured if the victim chooses to participate.