AIM Roads warns of delays on Highway 97 due to work on landslide near Summerland Tuesday

Photo: Ministry of TranBC file photo

AIM Roads announced that they have planned work at the landslide location between Summerland and Peachland on Tuesday that may lead to longer delays for travellers.

The highway maintenance company said the work between Callan Road and North Beach Road from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. could add to congestion due to the scope of work.

"Remember that conditions can change quickly so please first check DriveBC for the most current road conditions. Know before you go," they said in their post.

Significant construction work has been done so far to stabilize the slope of the rockslide above Highway 97 through Summerland, which led to two-lane traffic being approved last month.

The roadway was closed for a lengthy period after a rockslide tumbled down in late August, severing direct travel between Kelowna and the South Okanagan.

There is no timeline currently as to when the highway will fully re-open.