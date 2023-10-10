Penticton RCMP find local man reported missing deceased

Photo: File photo

A 46-year-old Penticton man who was the subject of a missing person’s case that sought help from the public this past weekend has been located deceased.

On Saturday, officers were looking for a man reported missing who agreed to meet with Penticton RCMP and then never showed up. He was last seen when he checked into a nearby hotel on Thursday and did not check out on Friday as scheduled.

When officers arrived at the hotel, they found his belongings, but he was not located.

Police said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

Penticton RCMP offered condolences to the man’s family and friends.

The RCMP would also like to thank policing and community partners, the media and the public for their assistance.