New pilates studio in Penticton takes different approach to attract clientele

Photo: Contributed Melanie Walden, left, and Sharon Parsons

A new pilates business is set to open in Penticton, and it is ready to do things a little differently.

The Pilates Mat Room, founded by Sharon Parsons and Melanie Walden, will focus on mat pilates, which emphasizes strength, mobility and body awareness.

“In our studio, mat pilates is a cornerstone,” Walden said in a press release. “We firmly believe in its simplicity and accessibility to foster core strength, enhance overall mobility and facilitate functional movement.

“We’re excited to introduce our studio to the community and provide a space for individuals to deepen their practice and improve their physical and mental well-being.”

The studio, which is located at 1070 Lakeshore Dr. West, will offer customized classes for all levels, a purpose-built studio and certified instructors in Parsons and Walden.

The Pilates Mat Room will be holding an open house in advance of its anticipated mid-October opening. More information can be found on its website.