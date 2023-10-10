SORCO raptor rescue works to prepare for increase in birds to care for amidst rising costs

Photo: SORCO SORCO helped care for a young Peregrine Falcon affected by the wildfires in West Kelowna

After a busy spring and summer, the SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre in Oliver is enjoying a quieter time before another wave of birds in need comes in next month.

The facility, which rescues birds of prey like falcons, eagles and owls, is struggling with the costs to keep its rescued raptors fed.

"The spring and summer was really different because, of course, we have the avian flu scare," SORCO manager Dale Belvedere said.

Much like their neighbours, the Burrowing Owl Conservation Society of BC, the sources for those chicks they feed the birds have diminished since the flu hit.

Then the price for chicks shot up, which means that SORCO is using only rats to feed for the time being, which has also seen a price hike.

Even with growing their own rat breeding programs, the rescue can't keep up with the demand to feed the birds in their care.

"We've been forced to buy outside... There's no way our [program] could produce as many as we would need," Belvedere added.

"This is going to be an ongoing issue for all of us. Not only SORCO but all the rehab centres are going to be forced to be spending a lot more."

While the rescue is currently in a "quiet period," Belvedere is hoping for some donations and volunteers to come in so they can get prepared for next month.

"We're low on volunteers for the daily care, and we're lacking couriers because a lot of people go away for the winter."

The rescue is preparing for an uptick in calls at the start of November when the clocks fall back an hour for daylight savings.

According to Belvedere, because it gets dark so early and the higher volume of traffic is happening, the birds are out earlier and not as easily spotted.

“The raptors are out there hunting and the headlights show them the prey on the road and they go down and they get hit by cars," she said. " Or people are turning on their lights much earlier in the house and a lot of people in the Okanagan don't have window covering, because they've got beautiful views. Birds unfortunately don't see the window so they fly into them. So those are the two major injuries coming up for us."

For more information on SORCO, to volunteer or to help donate to contribute to their non-profit work, click here.

If you've found an injured raptor, call SORCO at (250) 498-4251.