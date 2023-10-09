'Investment in the future': Three South Okanagan students awarded generous scholarship

Photo: Okanagan College Foundation From left to right: Yasmin Thorpe, Kendall Pennington, Ollie Jacques, Eva Braam and Rick Thorpe.

Two South Okanagan high school graduates will begin their educational journey at Okanagan College will some cash towards their degrees, thanks to a local scholarship.

Mackenzie Lucier and Kendall Pennington from Princess Margaret Secondary, Eva Braam from Summerland Secondary and Ollie Jaques from Penticton Secondary have each been awarded $2,500 from the Rick and Yasmin Thorpe and Friends Scholarship.

The scholarship annually champions students who combine academic achievement with community involvement.

"These young individuals are our community's future. Supporting their education makes a direct investment in the future," Rick Thorpe said in the press release.

Since 2006, the scholarship has benefited 85 students, with Rick Thorpe, his wife Yasmin and friends contributing upwards of $180,000 in awards to date.

Yasmin recalls her upbringing as one of nine children, where nightly family tutoring sessions ensured a focus on learning.

"This strong educational foundation is why I ardently support education. It’s the backbone of everything,” she added. "It's heartening to see the passion these students exude. This scholarship signifies our profound belief in their potential."

Passionate about helping children, Pennington is beginning her Associate of Arts degree, and said she has ambitions of a future in speech pathology or teaching.

Braam, enrolled in the Business program, is planning to use the opportunity to follow in her parents' footsteps and become an entrepreneur making a positive impact on the community.

"The generosity of this annual award has created a ripple effect in the community and has established a legacy of educational empowerment for our students," Helen Jackman, Executive Director of the Okanagan College Foundation said.

The Thorpes and friends also recently took another significant step to shape the South Okanagan and Similkameen's future.

In Feb. 2023, they established a $50,000 bursary fund in partnership with Summerland’s Penny Lane Legacy Fund to help bolster the future of health care in the South Okanagan and Similkameen.

The Caring for Health Care Students Fund provides financial awards for eligible students studying at Okanagan College’s Penticton Campus.