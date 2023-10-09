Third installment of Hunters Hill custom estate lots launch in Summerland

Photo: Hunters Hill Joint Venture

The third phase of the Hunters Hill custom estate lots in Summerland has opened up for interest.

Okanagan Developer, Hunters Hill JV, recently announced the release of 14 new custom estate lots at the third lot release since the development launched in 2020.

The fully serviced lots start from the $380s.

“We are seeing many new home builds underway at Hunters Hill in Summerland. The design guidelines are working well to produce a cohesive mix of Modern Farmhouse and Okanagan-inspired contemporary designs,” Patrick Murphy, Principal for the Hunters Hill JV said in a press release.

The community has seen young families and active retirees alike join the area.

“Summerland has a distinctive agricultural feel, and our fully serviced, lakeview lots provide a wonderful opportunity for those seeking an active lifestyle in a small-town setting," Murphy. added.

Based on popular demand in the community, Hunters Hill JV said that phase three is being released earlier than originally scheduled.

Additional information about progress within the community, upcoming events and sales opportunities at Hunters Hill is available by registering at huntershill.ca