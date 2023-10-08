Church offering walk-in English class for newcomers

Photo: Pexels

An English conversation class will be starting up to help newcomers grow their transferrable skills to Penticton

The program, which is at the big red brick church building on 2946 South Main Street, has an open-door policy, for attendees.

Anyone in the community is invited to improve their skills in one-on-one conversation.



Each class period includes a short, practical lesson, vocabulary building and free conversation with visitors, teachers, and each other. While the program is conducted in a class setting, it remains self-paced.

The free app, Duolingo, a free beginner or intermediate workbook, and access to other online resources are encouraged alongside the programs to help students learn even more at home.

The class is free for newcomers to Canada on Tuesdays at 7 p.m., starting Oct. 10. Free conversation starts between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. until 8 p.m. or so.

Interested participants can walk in, or reach out to Salbiah Ellingson, Administrator English Connect conversation class at 778-955-7887 or by email at [email protected]