Summerland rescue has a 'feisty and fun' cat looking for a male owner

Casey Richardson

Feisty female seeks patient male.

To be clear - this is a "feisty and fun" cat looking for a male owner, after being cared for by the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland.

Camo is a strong but "loving warrior princess in fur" who definitely has a liking for men, according to the rescue.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said she sometimes plays a little rough, but she will give you all the love back in spades.

"She's healthy, she's playful, and she's ready to strut her stuff for you. She absolutely wants to show you this wonderful playful side," she added.

Camo will need to be the only pet in the home.

"If you are a male seeking a loving and committed cat, Camo is your girl."

If you're interested in learning more and meeting up with Camp, send Critteraid an email at [email protected]