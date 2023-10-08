'Severe' impact on vintage grapes driving force behind iconic Naramata Bench winery tasting room closing

Photo: Red Rooster Winery

"We really tried to pull every lever we possibly could to prevent this from happening."

Severe impacts on a number of their vineyards for a Naramata Bench winery were the driving force behind their closure of onsite operations after this weekend.

Red Rooster Winery announced its closing on social media Friday, noting that Sunday will be the last day of its tasting room and shop.

Joey Krueger, the Marketing Director for Western Canada for Andrew Peller, the company behind the winery brand, said their total loss numbers for the vineyard are still being evaluated at this time.

'The vineyards that fared well, have fared well and the quality is really, really good. And then the vineyards that experienced damage were really impacted incredibly heavily and we're still trying to determine what that looks like for the future," she added.

"The impact has been severe on this vintage and we still don't know what that impact will look like for the next few vintages ahead."

Okanagan wineries face devastating impacts from last winter's cold snap. In December and January, the region saw periods of extreme cold that killed vines throughout the region.

Wine Growers BC estimated in October that climate-related setbacks caused a 54 per cent reduction in 2023 crops, and longer-term damage to 45 per cent of the total planted acreage, with a projected $133 million in direct revenue lost this year alone.

The core portfolio for Red Rooster this year has significantly decreased. The winery used to produce, depending on the vintage, anywhere between 20 and 30 different wines.

"The majority of those, unfortunately, will not be made this year. And we have no idea if we'll be able to make them next year or the year following."

The decision to close was an incredibly difficult one for the team, Krueger said, especially being such a long-standing winery.

The hardships were compounded by the province's record-breaking wildfire season again impacting tourism to wine country, and causing many in the winemaking community to be evacuated. The local highway closures due to rockslides and brief travel bans added to the difficulties.

"It was kind of like trying to run a business in Jumanji. Anything that could go wrong essentially went wrong."

While the winery is pausing its brick-and-mortar operations, the building and the property are not up for sale.

"We don't know what the future looks like for that space and for the estate. We're still sort of evaluating our options," Krueger said.

Despite all the hardships, Krueger and the winery remain optimistic for the future.

"I'm hoping that in the next couple of years, we'll be able to turn it around as well...We do think the future remains bright irrespective of whether or not it's attached to the estate," she added.

After the winery shared the announcement, Krueger said they were overwhelmed with the support from their neighbours and colleagues.

"Empathy is really coursing pretty strongly through the community and it does make me feel that the future is bright, that we will sort of hunker down and get through it together."

Red Rooster's wines will still be available in restaurants, retail stores and on their website.

Locals and visitors are encouraged to come out on Sunday for the tasting room's last day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.