RCMP looking for man reported missing, who contacted police and then never showed

After a man who was reported missing agreed to meet with Penticton RCMP and then never showed up, police are asking for the public's help in locating him.

RCMP said Grant Johnson, 46, was reported missing on Thursday.

Police were able to make contact with Johnson the following day and he agreed to meet with officers from the Penticton RCMP Detachment. RCMP said he did not make it to the meeting.

Johnson was last seen when he checked into a nearby hotel on Thursday and did not check out on Friday as scheduled.

When officers arrived at the hotel, they found Johnson’s belongings, but he was not located.

Police searched the area, where he was last believed to be not far from Apex Mountain.

Johnson is described as six feet tall, around 200 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He is associated with a white 2012 Jeep Wrangler with the licence plate of TR7 28A. Police said the vehicle had not been found.

Photos were not provided.

Police are concerned for Johnson’s well-being and are asking anyone who may know of his whereabouts to call the Penticton RCMP Detachment at 250-492-4300.