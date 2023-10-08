Penticton Rotary has plenty of events to help raise funds for local projects

Photo: Castanet File photo

The Penticton Sunrise Rotary Club has a busy October ahead with plenty of fundraising events.

The club is hosting Pizza and Parkas for Polio on Friday, Oct 20. Slices are $25 with proceeds to End Polio Now. The event starts at 4 p.m. and will be held at the Linda Ruby Residence.

World Polio Day aims to boost donations to the cause of wiping out the disease entirely worldwide.

Rotary International has been working for more than 40 years on the Polio Plus program around the world, distributing vaccines to areas of the globe that need them.

Then on Oct. 28, the club will be hosting their annual lobster feast at the Penticton Seniors Drop-in Centre. In-person, sit-down dinner has options for a Nova Scotia Lobster Dinner, Chicken or Plant-based meal.

Starting at 5 p.m., the event will feature a silent and live auction with dinner starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased online here.

The Rotary is also selling local puzzles made in the Okanagan.

Puzzles currently available include "The Peach on the Beach" and "The SS Sicamous" for $45.

Email [email protected] for information.

The Penticton Rotary Club continues in their commitment to raise $100,000 for the Penticton Regional Hospital Oncology Department upgrade.