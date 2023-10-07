Star's Piggly Wigglys Sanctuary raising funds to help winterize the pig's home

Photo: Star's Piggly Wigglys Sanctuary Star's Piggly Wigglys Sanctuary's first rescue, who the sanctuary is named for

A non-profit foundation that rescues and cares for plenty of sweet pigs in need is asking for a bit of support from the Okanagan Community.

Star's Piggly Wigglys Sanctuary all began with one sick pig who needed a lot of care. In September 2012, Faith Affleck took home Star, a four-and-a-half-month-old piglet.

Unfortunately, a medical solution for Star wasn’t possible and she passed away. From then on, Affleck knew she wanted to continue looking after animals in need.

Soon she saved one pig, and then another and another, growing her care for well over 30 pigs.

Affleck moved from Peachland to Summerland in June 2022, settled her sanctuary in Garnet Valley, and spent time building and setting up the pig pens.

Now the space is in need of an upgrade to winterize the sanctuary.

"We are in need of straw, and blankets for two pigs, as one is allergic to straw and the other one is still stuck in the garage (sick bay). We also need new heavy-duty tarps for the houses," Affleck shared in her post.

Affleck is raising funds through a GoFundMe, Paypal [email protected] or Canadahelps.org, which issues tax receipts.