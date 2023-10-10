'Good to be your own boss': Penticton couple share the story behind 510 Pizza after immigrating to Canada

Photo: SOICS

“Community Champions” is a media campaign led by the South Okanagan-Similkameen Local Immigration Partnership and supported by Castanet. We share stories that raise awareness about the contribution immigrants make to the community while introducing the small businesses of new Canadians.

Kamaldeep (his name could be loosely translated as “Illumination” or “Mental Clarity”) and Gurpreet (“one who loves God”) are a young couple of business owners. Both grew up in Haryana state in the northern part of India, which used to be East Punjab.

The capital of Haryana - Chandigarh, is shared with the neighbouring state of Punjab. Chandigarh is where Gurpreet is from. It is a travel destination for many people in India. “It is very green and beautiful, and there are so many things to do”, shares Gurpreet with reminiscence. “Everybody wants to live there, it is a very happening city”, adds Kamaldeep.

Kamaldeep graduated with an Engineering degree but the labour market in India was very tough at the time, and he decided to move to Canada in 2015. He started off by getting his diploma in business management in Toronto.

He enjoyed living in Toronto, but, after graduating, all his friends, who were also international students, were moving away to find employment and, thus, better opportunities to receive their permanent residency. Kamaldeep decided to follow suit. He moved to Penticton where his aunt and uncle live, and began working at their family business – a well-known local restaurant Lachi.

Kamaldeep’s spouse, Gurpreet, joined him a few years ago and the couple made Penticton their home.

While in India, Gurpreet received her BA in psychology and worked first at a hospital and then at a school as a councillor for over seven years. In Penticton, she started off by working at a grocery store and then some pizza chain restaurants.

“Indian education is not recognized here, and that is the biggest challenge. Usually, immigrants from India don’t take the path of going into their own professional fields because they have to start from the beginning – and go back to school. And, for international students, tuition is much more expensive than for permanent residents or Canadian citizens. When you are in India, you don’t know what professional fields are good in Canada, you learn it when you are already here”, explains Kamaldeep.

“When I moved here everything was new to me – different environment, different culture… but my husband was here already, so it really helped”, continues Gurpreet.

Gurpreet and Kamaldeep reached out to South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services (SOICS) to build their networks as well as access settlement and employment support.

A few months ago, building on Gurpreet’s passion for cooking and Kamaldeep’s experience in the restaurant business, the couple opened their own little restaurant – 510 Pizza on 510 Main Street in Penticton.

Their friend who has a lot of experience in the pizza business taught them the ropes. And then, they would experiment with various recipes for months until they got it right, or, frankly, until every member of their extended family and all their friends nodded happily with each little bite of their pizza pies.

“The name comes from the address, so people could easily remember our location”, adds Kamaldeep. “What’s unique about our place is that, besides traditional pizzas, we offer pizzas with Indian spices and flavours, such as butter chicken and korma. Also, our dough is freshly made every day and we have three types of crust, including gluten-free and cauliflower.”

Because of the wildfires and road closures. the tourism season ended earlier this year, but the couple are not discouraged. They are happy to see returning customers and great reviews of their business.

Although both of them miss their parents and siblings in India, and Kamaldeep misses the hustle and bustle of the big city, they enjoy their lives in Penticton, its laidback life style, beautiful weather and peacefulness. Whenever they get free time, they try to spend it together going on long drives or hiking.

“If you have skills you can apply them in Canada, find something you like to do”, concludes Gurpreet. “It’s good to be your own boss... In the beginning, it is hard for a new business but once that period is over, things get better. That’s our motivation. When that happens, there is nothing better than running your own business”, adds Kamaldeep with hope and determination.