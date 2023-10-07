BC group asking for Okanagan-Similkameen residents to help out bats by learning more about them

Casey Richardson

Help out the BC Community Bat Program by learning more about the only flying mammal alive and the services they provide in the Okanagan.

International Bat Week, which runs from October 24-31, is all about appreciating the winged animal and their benefits, which in Canada centers around eating insects, and in other parts of the globe they additionally pollinate flowers, and spread seeds and nutrients.

Okanagan Coordinator Paula Rodriguez de la Vega said bats are so important because they do such an “incredible service” to the local environment.

“They are like our natural pest control. They eat agricultural pests, forestry pests, and of course, mosquitoes. So bats are really amazing that way,” she added.

There are at least 15 species of bats in BC, with 14 of those species also residing in the Okanagan, and they are all major predators of insects including moths, beetles, mosquitoes and flies.

A single bat can eat up to its body weight in insects each night.

“They're one of the most important predators of night-flying insects,” Rodriguez de la Vega added.

As the temperature cools off and the season continues to shift, bats will start their migration path for the winter.

“Bats will go up into the hills into the mountains, look for their winter roosts and that would be deep into the caves or deep in cracks in the rocks or cliff faces, or even mines. So at this time of year, bats are mating, they're looking for their mates and they're moving a lot,” Rodriguez de la Vega said.

“So you might find a little bat perched outside your home just a single bat perhaps or maybe a couple of them. It’s really important to just leave them alone. They'll fly off in a night or in a couple of nights as they head off to their wintering grounds.”

With Halloween coming up, Rodriguez de la Vega said the images of scary bats become commonplace and this is the perfect time of year to counter bat myths.

“There are lots of misconceptions and myths about bats and that's due to all of the amazing stories in Hollywood that we have. Bats, of course, do not bite us and suck your blood. There are actually only three species of vampire bats in the world out of over 1200 species of bats and they're only located in the tropical regions. So they're very unusual, and definitely not around here in the Okanagan, or in Canada or even in the States.”

Starting Nov. 1 and all through winter and spring, the non-profit organization is asking everyone to report any dead bats they may see.

“We are really on the lookout for a disease called White Nose Syndrome, which you may have heard of. It's a disease that has hit bats, especially out east and it's killed millions of bats throughout Canada and the United States and it's making its way over to British Columbia.”

Last year, the fungus that causes White Nose Syndrome was found in Grand Forks.

“We still do not have any bats that have come back positive with White Nose Syndrome in British Columbia. But we're certainly on the lookout and we're very concerned about it.”

Rodriguez de la Vega said she is hoping for Bat Week that residents will take the time to learn more about bats and celebrate bats.

“Get involved, look at your local library, maybe some local organizations that are doing bat presentations or events.”

Some Upcoming Okanagan events include:

Kelowna – Oct 28 – Bat booth at the mall

Kelowna Mission Creek Park – Oct. 24 – 31, 10 a.m. – Bat presentation at EECO

Kaleden – Oct 26, 6 p.m. – Bat presentation at the Kaleden library

Penticton – October 24, 3:30 p.m. – Bat presentation at the Penticton museum/library auditorium

Online - Oct. 23, 7 p.m. – Bat webinar with BC Nature. Registration is online here.

For more information on bats, head to www.bcbats.ca, www.batweek.org or www.batcon.org

Report dead bat sightings online at www.bcbats.ca, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 1-855-922-2287.