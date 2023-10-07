Penticton's Haven Hill Road closure extended to complete upgrades

Photo: Pexels

The City of Penticton has extended the full road closure of Haven Hill Road, needing to complete the infrastructure upgrades.

The closure has been extended until Oct. 21, 2023.

The city said construction will take place Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Traffic will be able to pass through Haven Hill Road outside of those working hours. The road will also be open for Thanksgiving on Monday.

"This work is part of the City’s 2023 Capital Works project to upgrade water and sewer infrastructure in the Redlands/Uplands area. The project has been underway since May and is anticipated to continue until late November," the city said in the news release.

The existing water and sewer mains are reported as either ageing, resulting in more frequent breaks and disruption to service, or not adequately sized to convey future demands in the area.

Work is being done to prevent further water main failures and ensure continued access to clean drinking water and efficient sewer services.

More details about the project can be found online here.