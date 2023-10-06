South Similkameen Health Centre walk-in closed throughout Saturday afternoon due to limited staff

Photo: Google Street View

The South Similkameen Health Centre is short of nurses, meaning there will be a temporary disruption to their operations on Saturday for Keremeos and area residents

In a news release, Interior Health said walk-in services will be unavailable from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Patients with urgent needs will be redirected to Penticton Regional Hospital.

"People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility," IH added.

All other community health services will continue as normal at the South Similkameen Health Centre.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

The South Similkameen Health Centre is normally open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is closed on Sundays and stat holidays.