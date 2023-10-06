Naramata Bench winery announces closure of onsite operations due to winter damage

Photo: Red Rooster Winery

A long-standing winery on Naramata Bench has announced they will be shutting down onsite operations after this weekend.

Red Rooster Winery shared the statement with "heavy hearts" on social media Friday, noting that Sunday will be the last day of their tasting room and shop.

"This decision was prompted by an unprecedented winter event that caused significant damage to our Okanagan vineyards. It wasn’t easy, but it is necessary to ensure the future of our cherished wines," they said in their post.

"While we are deeply saddened to share this transition, we want to assure you that the Red Rooster spirit lives on."

The original Red Rooster Winery was founded in 1990 by a European couple, who had come to settle down in the Okanagan Valley. Their first vintage was released in 1997.

While the tasting rooms will close down, Red Rooster said they are committed to continuing to have their wines available for purchase online and at local retailers and restaurants.

"Thank you for your unwavering support on this journey. We can’t wait to continue it with you."