Penticton Search and Rescue helps rescue disoriented hiker and injured mountain biker

Photo: PENSAR file photo

Penticton and District Search and Rescue were deployed twice on Monday, helping two people in the South Okanagan area get to safely.

Volunteers were first called out at approximately 4:30 pm. to a report of a 76-year-old male who became disoriented while on a hike in the White Lake area. and called a friend for assistance.

RCMP deployed a number of resources for the search, including SAR ground teams, the Oliver/Osoyoos Search & Rescue dog team, an RCMP dog team, an RCMP helicopter, and PEP air support for communications relaying in the area, which is known to have poor communication potential.

Multiple crews were dispatched quickly due to a number of factors including impending darkness and dropping temperatures.

PENSAR said members canvassed cars in the area for information and worked on spreading awareness to the local general public.

"Thanks to one of the members of the general public who had talked with PENSAR, the task had a positive outcome when they recognized the subject while driving past. The subject was returned safe, with no injuries."

Upon stand-down, a second task came in for PENSAR for an injured mountain biker on Three Blind Mice.

The person had a possible lower-body injury and a rapid response team utilized a heli-long line team and Eclipse Helicopters to deploy two SAR technicians directly at the subject, while two vehicle teams approached on the ground.

PENSAR said the subject was confirmed to have both a lower-body injury as well as other minor injuries and was stabilized before one member accompanied the subject to an EHS Ambulance staging at D’Angelo Estate Winery, while the other walked out to meet the other SAR members.