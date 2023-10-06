'Filled with unwanted cats': South Okanagan rescues scrambling for help with more than 100 cats left to suffer

Photo: Critteraid

Over a hundred cats were found in heartbreaking conditions and rescued by Penticton Animal Control, the SPCA and the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary on Wednesday.

The site has upwards of 100 cats.

The South Okanagan/Similkameen branch of the SPCA and Critteraid each took in 18 cats, the maximum amount they can care for with their facilities and resources.

Both rescues are working on getting the cats healthy again, before getting them vaccinated, microchipped, fixed and up for adoption.

SPCA Centre Manager Carolyn Hawkins said they are all very underweight kittens and they're on a specialized feeding plan.

"They all have ear mites, ear infections and upper respiratory infections. They were underweight and dehydrated," she added.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said there are so many cats left that need assistance.

"Time is not on our side with winter coming and most rescue facilities are overflowing. This is not right, cats are not disposable," she added.

"We can’t un-see the site filled with unwanted cats and we are now faced with having to make all the hard decisions that were all preventable."

Rescues continuously urge cat owners to never allow their pets to be outside that are not spayed or neutered.

"We will continue to pressure for stronger avenues for public assistance, so people can afford but also understand their responsibilities for these animals and the responsibility to their community to not have unfixed animals outside," Huot-Stewart added.

She is heartbroken and frustrated with the kittens and cats that are suffering because everything is preventable.

Critteraid is hoping to get the cats adopted in the fastest time possible, so they can bring in more from the same site. They are asking for any rescues that have a few open foster spots to reach out.

As well as anyone to join their foster program to help with opening up more space, sponsoring a cat for their medical care or donating towards the sponsorship of one of the cats.

Hawkins said the SPCA is also in need of more fosters and is always accepting applications. They also need support for their medical costs, food and care.

"We just want to thank you thank the community for their ongoing support. We really appreciate it," she added.

Donations can be made online here to the SPCA or in person at 2200 Dartmouth Drive by cash, credit check or any kind of other pet supplies donation. They are also in desperate need of pine pellet cat litter, dry cat food and canned kitten food

To help out Critteraid, email them at [email protected] for further information as to how you can help make a difference in these cats' well-being. Donations can be made via eTransfer to [email protected] or via their website here.

Photo: Critteraid