Penticton's Dream Café hosting fundraising auction event to help keep music venue thriving

Casey Richardson

Penticton's Dream Café has launched the "Keep the Dream Alive" Fundraising Auction, seeking support to ensure its continued operation.

The online auction kicked off on Wednesday, allowing patrons to place bids on an array of items generously donated by supporters. The auction will culminate in a live event on Saturday, November 4.

Julie Fowler, the secretary on the board of directors for the cafe, said the live music venue was hit hard due to recent wildfires and the temporary closure of Highway 97 cutting off the city.

"It's always challenging as a live music venue or anything in live music, the margins are so small to start off with, and with the wildfires that created about three weeks of our programming that had to get shifted, or basically cut because of people not travelling here," she said.

"Then on top of that, we had the road closure, and we realized how many people actually travelled from Kelowna, to come to the shows here. So both of those things together kind of hit us as we come to our year-end, and the board came together and said, 'We got to just step up, do some fundraising and see if we can bring that cash infusion to just support the dream to continue its operations.'"

The venue was founded in 2001 and has stood strong through economic challenges, including the pandemic closure.

"Definitely COVID was extremely, extremely difficult. I mean, obviously, this place had to be shut completely and there were questions whether the Dream would actually survive that and come back," Fowler said.

"So it's been challenging, but we just felt like this is the time to just invite the community to provide some support and say 'We could use your help right now,' and people have been so generous."

At this time, Fowler said their situation is "fairly dire."

"(The Dream) doesn't actually have any sort of line of credit or support in that way. So we're really dependent on the money coming in to be able to keep the doors open and keep our staff paid. So it is rather dire. I mean, I don't want to suggest at all that the Dream is closing its doors, we always will find a way to stay open."

The importance to the board of keeping the place alive stems from their feeling that the uniqueness of the venue can't be replaced.

"There really aren't that many places like this anywhere in the country anymore and that's why it is so known, because it's a really special place for artists, to be able to come to a listening room," Fowler said.

"We're so lucky to have it here in Penticton and we want to keep it here in Penticton and keep attracting people...People do travel to come to events here. So from an economic standpoint, certainly it's a big driver. But also just the way that it brings people together. And music is such a great way to build community."

Tickets for the live event on Saturday, Nov. 4 with doors opening at 6 p.m. are priced at $75 and include a selection of delectable canapés prepared by the Dream Café's new chef, Matt Martin, as well as complimentary beverages from local wineries and breweries.

Auction attendees will have the opportunity to bid on an exciting array of items, including a Sky Helicopters Backcountry Tour, passes to Salmon Arm Roots and Blues, an incredible gourmet dinner for six in a breathtaking Naramata setting, stunning artwork and more.

The Dream Café welcomes additional donations of fundraising items up until the night of the live auction and encourages supporters to keep checking online as new items are added.

Auction Items can be viewed and bid on here (supporters don't need to attend the live event to place bids).

Cash donations are also being accepted through the venue's donor program, accessible at www.thedreamcafe.ca/support.

For more information about the "Keep the Dream Alive" Fundraising Auction, to donate an item for the auction or to purchase tickets for the live event, visit www.thedreamcafe.ca or contact the Dream at (250) 490-9012.