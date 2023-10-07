Trout Creek Skeleton family returns to spread Halloween cheer

Welcome back Trout Creek’s resident skeleton family, who come out every October to get into mischief.

The Peskellys are out every day in new costumes and poses throughout the month thanks to a local who has a passion for bringing the Halloween spirit.

Heather Pescada has been decorating and finding fame on social media with the skeletons since 2018.

So far, the Peskellys have been seen at a local coffee shop, out on a trip exploring Australia, at the doctor’s office and sneaking out of the house to start their shenanigans.

Each scene can take anywhere from around 15 minutes to over an hour to construct, depending on what the skeletons are getting up to.

“I think people expect it,” Pescada said with a chuckle. “In August, they start talking about it. I think, oh my gosh, this is so time-consuming. It's only the fifth and I'm just exhausted already. But I can't ever do anything half-assed.”

There’s a whole list ahead of scenes Pescada has ideas for and she lays out the week ahead to make sure everything’s organized. Inspiration can strike from anywhere.

“ I keep track of my ideas the whole year and I follow other skeleton families on Instagram and Facebook, and if they have a good idea, I kind of borrow it,” she added.

Getting to add joy to the neighbourhood makes all the difference.

“When I'm setting up, I'll hear the kids coming by and I see them running to come and see what I've done here and hear [them say] 'Oh it's the Peskelly's'. That just makes my heart warm.”

On Friday, the skeleton were protesting Christmas decorations already appearing in stores.

With Halloween being the biggest night of the month for the skeletons, the house will be fully decked out for the holiday. Pescada warns any big arachnophobes to avoid coming too close.

Last year, the home was visited by 616 kids and Pescada is expecting even more this year.

Check out what the Peskelly family is up to until Halloween day by following their Facebook page.