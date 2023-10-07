St. John Ambulance announces return of local volunteer brigade

Photo: Pixabay stock image

St. John Ambulance is pleased and proud to announce they have re-opened their volunteer brigade in Penticton.

The St. John Ambulance Volunteer Brigade describes itself as "a dedicated group of individuals committed to providing essential first aid through community support services."

In a press release issued Thursday, Oct. 5, they explain: "Our volunteers undergo rigorous training and are equipped to respond to a wide range of emergencies, ensuring the safety and well-being of our community members.

We believe that the establishment of this volunteer brigade represents a significant milestone for our community. Not only does it highlight our commitment to enhancing public safety, but it also underscores the importance of community involvement and volunteerism in Penticton."



The volunteer brigade will be officially launched Oct. 23 at the St John Ambulance branch.

Anyone interested in the initiative can reach out at [email protected].