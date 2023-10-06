Penticton Rotary's popular Scotch tasting fundraiser is finally back after pandemic hiatus

Photo: Pixabay stock image

Penticton Sunrise Rotary Club’s popular “Scotch Tasting & Canapes” fall fundraiser is finally back, after pausing for four years due to the pandemic.

On Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m., join the fun on the S.S. Sicamous.

The event is sponsored by Jak's Beer Wine and Spirits, and will feature six Scotches specifically selected for the event paired with canapes from Brodo’s Kitchen.

Kristian of Jak’s will be the “Scotch Ambassador," leading the tastings.

Tickets are $95.00 and can be purchased at Jak’s at Cherry Lane mall or by email at [email protected], or by calling Colleen at 250-493-6565

Cash, cheques, e-transfer, and credit cards are all accepted.

All proceeds go to local Rotary projects such as Student of the Month, Rotary Peace Park, Penticton Provides and local organizations including Discovery House, OSNS, Salvation Army, SOWINS, Ignite the Arts and HaHaHa KidzFest.