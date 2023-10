Photo: The Barking Parrot

Bring out your oversized blazers, tie-die shirts, scrunchies and neon outfits to celebrate the Barking Parrot's 30th birthday.

The Penticton Lakeside Resort's Barking Parrot bar is going "all out" with a 90s-themed party to celebrate,

Live music will be on stage from Joey Richards and Bob Bricker.

The bar said they would be returning with the famous Brain Freeze and a few other surprises.

The party starts at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.