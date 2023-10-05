South Okanagan – West Kootenay MP continues to push for grocery stores to knock down prices

Photo: The Canadian Press

South Okanagan – West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings says he is continuing to push for food prices to be brought down, following a new report on how inflation is compromising nutrition.

The Dalhousie University report, published on Wednesday, revealed that close to three out of five Canadians are worried about compromising on nutrition due to high food prices at the grocery store.

“Healthy food is vital to everyone’s well being. CEOs are jacking up prices and it is driving people to switch out healthier food options for less healthy ones that they can afford. It shouldn’t be like this,” Cannings said in a news release issued Thursday.

Two weeks ago, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh introduced the "Lowering Prices for Canadians Act," legislation that would give the Competition Bureau more power to increase competition and lower prices, increase fines for price-fixing and price-gouging, and close loopholes that let big grocery chains price out the competition.

Last month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau put a call out to grocery executives to come up with a plan to stabilize food prices or face actions that could include tax measures.

He said at time time the government will be asking the five largest grocery companies including Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco to come up with a plan by Thanksgiving.

Cannings said Singh will be demanding more action on Friday from Trudeau’s home riding.