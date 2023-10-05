Penticton names existing staffer Anthony Haddad as new city manager

Photo: File photo Anthony Haddad at a Summerland meeting in 2019.

The City of Penticton has announced a new city manager

Anthony Haddad, formerly the general manager of community services, will step in to the role immediately.

“After conducting the search which attracted candidates from across the country, it was readily apparent to council that the right person to lead Penticton forward was already part of the team,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release issued Thursday.

“Anthony brings a wealth of experience, an integral understanding of the issues we face and a passion to make positive changes to keep our city a safe, growing and vibrant community.”

Haddad fills the role left by Donny van Dyk, who left the job in August for a similar position in Delta.

“Penticton has become my home, a place to raise my family and I am excited about taking on this role to keep the city growing in a sustainable way that welcomes new residents and provides the services and amenities that all community members deserve,” said Haddad.

“The city has a tremendous staff of professionals and I’m looking forward to leading the team in delivering on council’s priorities."

Haddad was Penticton's director of development services and economic development before taking the leap to Summerland as their chief administrative officer in 2019, spending just over a year there before coming back to Penticton in late 2020.

“In his current role, Anthony has been responsible for some important files – the North Gateway Project, the Community Safety Review and the Official Community Plan Housing task force,” Bloomfield said.

“He’s not afraid of taking on new challenges and looking for innovative ways to deliver what the community needs. We’re very pleased he’s stepped up to take on this new role.”

Kristen Dixon, who has been serving as interim city manager, will resume her role as general manager of infrastructure.