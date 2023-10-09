Summerland museum shares look back at Thanksgiving Day celebration in 1909

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

The Summerland Museum and Archives Society has shared a special look back at Thanksgiving 114 years ago.

The photo is of the Summerland Riding Club and was taken on Thanksgiving Day in 1909 on the annual Thanksgiving Day ride, nicknamed the "Round Up".

According to the museum, this event took place each year between 1906 and 1910 and was held on Rosedale, near Jubilee Road.

The riders and horses in the photo are standing where the skate park is now located, next to the high school playing fields, looking East.

"In the background, you can see the Beer house, no not a pub but the family home of Albert and Molly Beer. This house can still be seen on Jubilee Road East, opposite Timbermart. On the right of the picture, the land begins to rise up to Giant's Head Mountain," the museum said in their post.

"The rest of the photograph looks very different to the Rosedale of today."

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.