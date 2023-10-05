Catch comedy veteran Tim Nutt on stage in Penticton for one night only

Photo: Comedian Tim Nutt

Comedy veteran Tim Nutt is coming to the Hub on Martin in Penticton for a special one-night-only event next week, presented by Train Wreck Comedy.

Known for his two-decade-long legacy of humorous storytelling, Nutt's performances are described by Train Wreck as "a rollercoaster ride through the absurdities of everyday life, blending witty one-liners with clever anecdotes."

He has performed at prestigious comedy festivals like the Edinburgh Comedy Festival, Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, HA! Comedy Festival in Halifax, and The Winnipeg Comedy Festival.

Sirius XM radio listeners may also recognize his voice, and fans of CBC's hit radio show, The Debaters, may as well.



"Tim Nutt is one of the comedy greats of our time," says Rob Balsdon, representing Train Wreck Comedy.

"His authentic and relatable humour, delivered with undeniable charisma, captivates audiences. Don't let his unassuming presence fool you; he's an absolute crowd-pleaser. This is a must-see stand-up comedy show!"



Catch Nutt on stage Thursday, Oct. 12, starting at 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.trainwreckcomedy.com.

Contributed YouTube