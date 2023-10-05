Witness to deadly crash on Skaha Lake speaks out, questions jet ski safety

Photo: Contributed RCMP at the scene of a jet ski collision on Skaha Lake on Aug. 4, 2023, that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl.

More than two months after a 14-year-old from Alberta was killed in a jet ski collision on Skaha Lake, one of the people who tried to save the girl is still haunted by what happened.

Robert Nordal is a doctor from Calgary who was at the beach that day. His family even played soccer with the girl’s family not long before the fatal crash.

According to Penticton RCMP, the incident happened at about 8 p.m. on Friday, August 4. Four youth were involved in the jet ski collision, and sustained serious injuries.

Family members transported the teens by boat to the Skaha Marina, where Nordal and another off-duty doctor treated them while they waited for an ambulance. All four injured youth were taken to hospital, where the 14-year-old was pronounced dead.

Nordal contacted Castanet because the tragedy has been on his mind. He wants more to be done to prevent similar deadly events.

“My concern is whether enough is being done to assure that the use of that type of watersport craft is as safe as it can be, realizing that there are very few things that have zero risk.

“I’m just concerned that that sport has been allowed to develop in a way that’s been kind of blind to risk. Having witnessed what we did it seems like a very large risk,” says Dr. Nordal.

He’s not sure exactly who was driving the jet skis involved in the deadly crash on Skaha Lake, but wonders if young people should be allowed to operate the machines without proper training.

“They probably don’t have their learner’s to drive, I guess they might, but let’s say maybe don’t. Never driven anything and the first thing they’re allowed to get on is something that goes 60 km/h on the water, with no lanes, no rules except wear a life jacket.”

Under Transport Canada regulations, only people 16 years of age or older are allowed to operate a personal watercraft, regardless of supervision, but there is no requirement on licensing.

He points out that the jet skis collided in the middle of the lake and then the injured teens had to wait until family members who witnessed the crash could bring them to shore on a boat, losing precious time.

Dr. Nordal said he was appalled that a jet ski rental company on the beach didn’t appear to have medical equipment that could have helped resuscitate the girl, like an automated external defibrillator (AED).

“It was a bit shocking. They had nothing. They had nothing to assist in CPR, to stabilize the neck, the bag mask device, is what you call the device for ventilating someone, the AED devices.”

He was also frustrated that a fire truck that arrived at the scene also didn’t appear to have an AED and that it took much longer than he expected for the ambulance to arrive.

“Maybe it was just one of those days. If you get three high urgency calls all at once it’s harder to be response, but I just wondered why it took so long.”

Nordal hopes that by speaking out he will spur discussion in the community about the dangers of jet skis, noting there was another deadly crash on Okanagan Lake two years before the one he witnessed.

“If you’re on one of those things you tend to go pretty fast, because that’s why you rent it. They’re fun because they’re fast. But if you hit someone and you hit your head, you’re now unconscious in the water and there’s no boat to put you in.”