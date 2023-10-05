Penticton immigrant shares story of her dream that became reality

Photo: Contributed Alicia Elmido

“Community Champions” is a media campaign led by the South Okanagan-Similkameen Local Immigration Partnership (SOSLIP) and supported by SOICS & Castanet. We share stories that raise awareness about the contributions that immigrants make to the community while introducing the small businesses of new Canadians.

Alicia Elmido grew up among 12 siblings in a small town of Laoac, Pangasinan province of the Philippines. The town of a little over 34,000 has been facing economic challenges for years.

“The town that I grew up in was very poor and I didn’t want to stay there. I decided to plan my career, study and move away. I knew that If I stayed there, I wouldn’t be successful," shares Alicia.

Alicia studied hard and graduated as a licensed practical nurse, but could not find a job for a very long time. So, she did what she had to do – joined millions of other nurses working as caregivers abroad. At that time, Alicia was married and had a baby daughter. “It broke my heart to leave my daughter behind, continued Alicia. She was just four months old.”

First was Taiwan. Then, Hong-Kong. Many years passed before the family could be reunited.

“I wanted to prove myself, to do more. But most importantly, I wanted a better future for my daughter. So, I chose to move to Canada. Luckily, a good family from Vernon hired me as a live-in caregiver," remembers Alicia.

Alicia’s husband and daughter, Stephanie, could finally join her in Canada. Stephanie was 17.

Stephanie trained to be a flight attendant in the Philippines. To be able to work as a flight attendant in Canada, she had to complete the same courses at an aviation school in Vancouver. She landed a job at the Kelowna airport, but it didn’t last long due to the pandemic. Stephanie went back to school to train to be a sterile processing technician, and now she works at a Vancouver hospital.

After her contract ended, Alicia considered going back to school as well, so she could practice as a nurse in Canada. Unable to afford the tuition, she decided to look for other opportunities. And this is how her path to become a successful business owner began.

Seeing her potential, a Vernon family who had been helping her encouraged Alicia to start her own cleaning business. She was hesitant at first.

“I didn’t know anyone. I had no idea about starting a business. But they told me that they would guide and support me. And they did. The first year was hard because I didn’t know anyone. I found someone to help me put together a flyer and then my daughter and I went door to door distributing the flyers. The family connected me to many people that they knew in Penticton and it was very helpful.”

Alicia has also connected with SOICS where she received her First Aid certificate and settlement supports.

During the second year, Stardust Okanagan Cleaning Services skyrocketed. Alicia began working in the booming Airbnb sector. Starting with one employee, she now has 10. Her husband is managing the commercial property cleaning at the company.

“I am happy that I can help newcomers with their first job. I drive them to and from work, because most of them don’t drive and don’t have cars. I want it be perfect and I want my customers to be satisfied with our work, so I inspect every job.”

Alicia doesn’t have much time outside of work but, when she does, she likes to spend it with her family and friends. She enjoys swimming and going out with her friends to share some laughter, food, and good conversations.

Only after being in Canada for seven years, Alicia was able to go back to the Philippines and see her family. Right now, only her mother lives in the family home. All her siblings are scattered around the world. Thanks to technology, Alicia keeps in touch with her family almost every day.

Alicia receives 15 to 20 e-mails a day asking for a quote, but she can’t take all the contracts until she finds more employees. She is a successful business owner.

“Canada is beautiful… it is a country with a lot of opportunities," concludes Alicia.