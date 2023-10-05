Penticton child sexual abuse imagery sentencing delayed by inaccurate information in doctor's report

Photo: File photo

Sentencing for a Penticton man who has been found guilty of child pornography possession has been delayed after inaccurate information may have influenced a doctor's assessment.

Christopher Donald Vern Davis, born in 1990, was found guilty in May 2023.

Davis had 369 images, some of which were duplicates, meeting the Canada Criminal Code definition of child pornography, as well as one video, found on his cellphone or tablet between December 2019 and June 2020.

Twitter accounts registered using that same cellphone number and tied to Davis' IP address in Penticton in late 2019 and early 2020 were shut down due to complaints about the nature of messages and content being shared and accessed, including more images meeting the legal definition of child pornography.

On Wednesday, Judge Michelle Daneliuk expressed concern with the pre-sentence report and the assessment from forensics in Penticton court.

Daneliuk said her concerns relate to the doctor who was assessing Davis, being told that had been in possession of the pornographic material for more than two years and that he had pled guilty and was now denying the offence, which is inaccurate as Davis pleaded not guilty.

The incorrect information led the assessor to some conclusions regarding the risk of Davis’ likelihood to re-offend. Daneliuk said she was unsure whether that would have changed had the assessor had correct information.

Crown counsel agreed the assessment of risk was a concern.

Daneliuk pointed out as well that if sentencing were to go ahead and the report ended up in the hands of corrections facilities, then the proliferation of inaccurate information would continue.

“It is critically important to me when I come to decide what is the appropriate sentence for Mr. Davis, in addition to all of the other purposes and principles and sentencing, to look at rehabilitation, whether that's possible, and what prospects are there. And I don't know how I can do that without an accurate risk assessment, which is specifically why I had asked that that be part of the process,” Daneliuk said.

Daneliuk ruled that they needed to correct the record with respect to the underlying foundation of the risk assessment and determine whether or not that would have any impact on the conclusions that the doctor drew.

She also ordered an addendum to the psychological assessment based on the further information to be received jointly by Crown and defence counsel, and that the addendum must be available to the court within six weeks.

Davis will return to court at a later date after the pre-sentence report and psychological or psychiatric report have been amended and completed.