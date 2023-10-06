'You are not alone': Upcoming Penticton event seeks to shed light on postpartum mental health issues, and fundraise for solutions

Photo: Community Wellness Circle Society

Postpartum Support International is holding its first annual "Climb Out of the Darkness" event in the city, hosted by local non-profit Community Wellness Circle Society, aiming to raise awareness of mental health issues following pregnancy.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the public is invited to join the free community walk and fundraiser at Skaha Lake Park from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The goal is to bring support for and awareness of perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, which can include postpartum depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, psychosis and more.

People of all genders and ages who are survivors, as well as anyone who is a supporter and ally, are welcome to join.

“It is an exciting time for Climb Out of the Darkness and a growing awareness worldwide of the mental health needs of new and expecting parents,” said Wendy N. Davis, executive director of Postpartum Support International.

“Working together, we are improving the safety net for families around the world. This event unifies those suffering, survivors, doctors, therapists, in the fight against perinatal mental health complications. We hope you will join us.”

Attendees will walk the Skaha waterfront, then have fun with family yoga, community acupuncture or games, then finish off the event with prize draws.

It will also be an opportunity for fellow survivors and supporters to meet and make connections, and see that they are not alone.

The event is free to attend, but there are donation opportunities both online here and in person.

Money raised by the event will support local efforts to increase support for the Penticton community’s postpartum population by providing education and peer mentorship programs, all with the goal to "break the stigma."

More information can be found online here.