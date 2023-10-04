Conservative from West Kelowna hopes to become SOWK's next MP

Photo: chrispequin.ca CPC hopeful Chris Pequin with his wife Korinna.

The interests of industrial businesses and workers throughout the local federal riding would be better represented by a Conservative MP, according to one of the hopeful candidates.

Chris Pequin is campaigning to be the Conservative’s next nominee in the South Okanagan West Kootenay. He’s been pursuing the position since February 2022, and while knocking on doors, he said there’s a perception among working-class voters that the federal NDP has always claimed to be pro labour, but that party has become “very anti-industry” over the past 15 to 20 years.

Despite any rhetorical support the NDP shows unions, Pequin feels like the party’s environmental policies are too restrictive and will drive away numerous jobs in the industrial sector – many of them unionized positions.

“The Conservative Party is only party left that is very much pro-industry,” he said. “We want to see natural resources developed in sustainable, environmentally-friendly manner.”

But the Conservatives finished second in each of the three elections since the riding was established in 2013. The nominee in 2021 and 2019 was Helena Konanz, who lived in the riding and served two full terms as a Penticton City Councillor before running federally.

So why does Pequin – who lives in West Kelowna – think he can get elected in this riding after a formidable candidate like Konanz lost?

He believes he has the ambition to make it happen, vowing that he won’t be outworked by any other candidates. And because the riding’s population is split between communities in the Okanagan, Boundary and Kootenays, he feels like right-leaning voters aren’t united between the three regions, and he sees an opportunity to make that happen.

Furthermore, Pequin believes party leader Pierre Poilievre will put up a much stronger fight than predecessors Erin O’Toole or Andrew Scheer did.

The issue of abortion is particularly contentious among conservatives – Scheer was pro-life and O’Toole pro-choice. Pequin and Poilievre are both pro-life, and Pequin – who works with a faith-based organization – believes that most Canadians want the practice to face more regulations.

It’s important to remember that any woman considering an abortion deserves to be treated with compassion because she is in a very stressful situation, Pequin said. When a woman is experiencing an unwanted pregnancies, he believes public policy should encourage her to give birth, rather than terminate the pregnancy.

“I’m in favour of doing whatever we can to help women who are pregnant,” he said.

In regards to sex-selective abortions, Pequin believes the majority of voters want that practice to be banned altogether.

Pequin doesn’t consider gender ideology to be based upon accurate or scientific information. He acknowledges that education is a provincial issue, and he doesn’t think the federal government should be interfering with the curriculum – but nobody should be surgically or pharmaceutically altering their body until they’re at least 18, he said.

“Until a person turns 18 and becomes an adult it would be best to just let nature take its course. It’s about protecting them from making these radical life-altering changes until they can think about the long-term ramifications of it with a more sound mind.”

Pequin holds many typical conservative views – he thinks federal spending is too high; he said the CBC is past its expiry date; he sees the carbon tax as a tax on the poor; and he doesn’t agree with the logic behind new firearm restrictions.

“Crimes being committed in this country right now, involving firearms, are very rarely committed by people who have gone through the proper training.”

When asked which part of the riding he plans on moving to if he gets elected as MP, Pequin said his daughters are competitive swimmers, so they would have to move somewhere with a public indoor pool – that puts Penticton, Osoyoos and Castlegar on the shortlist.

In order to get his name on the ballot though, Pequin will first have to win the CPC nomination, which is organized by local party members. A date has not been scheduled for when that will happen.

Incumbent MP Richard Cannings – who was the successful candidate in all three elections since the riding was established – announced last month that he won’t be seeking re-election.