Final leg of Penticton's lake-to-lake bike lane still stirring up controversy at council, but still moving forward

Photo: City of Penticton

The final portion of the lake-to-lake bike lane is coming, whether you like it or not.

Penticton city council voted Tuesday to direct staff to seek grant funding for the final leg of the oft-contentious lake-to-lake bike lane, after public consultation about its design prompted some changes.

They had previously approved its construction to the tune of $2.3 million, but had directed staff to check in with the public about the design.

Staff presented their report on that public engagement, which included reference to a "heated" public meeting that saw nearly 200 attendees, not all of whom reportedly kept their temper.

Couns. James Miller and Amelia Boultbee, who have historically voted against completing the bike lane all the way to Skaha, shared concerns.

Boultbee mentioned a petition with 2,400 signatures from a group opposing having concrete barriers on that portion of the bike lane.

"We're not here to revisit whether there's going to be bike lanes down south. I don't like that there's bike lanes going down South Main, but I accept the results of council's vote. And the public needs to accept that as well," Boultbee said.

"We're not gonna have no bike lanes. But to me curbs or no curbs is a part of the design process. So can you explain a little bit why it's just a given that we're not asking that question?"

Staff explained that, as per council's original vote, they had approved a protected bike lane — protected being the key word. Hence, the question of protection via barriers was not asked in the recent round of public engagement, as it had already been decided.

In addition, having barriers is a requirement to qualify as an "All Ages and Abilities" project, which potentially helps with accessing grant funding. The hope is to access $1.3 million in grants of the $2.3 million needed for the final leg.

Coun. James Miller said he thought South Main was "just fine" as is, and took the opportunity to re-hash his feelings about the final portion of the lane.

"I do acknowledge that there's tremendous opposition of 2,400 people signed, without going through and checking who's actually in the area or multiple signatures or whatever. I think that is fairly convincing," Miller said, also adding there is an ongoing major opioid crisis and health care shortages, and expressing concern about spending city money on a bike lane during that time.

Coun. Campbell Watt stepped in to steer the conversation back to the actual question at hand, given that council had already voted to spend the money on the bike lane months ago.

"I believe we're voting on receiving the report that we just heard and asking staff to submit an application for grant funding, which would be crazy not to do," Watt said.

Boultbee agreed, also thanking city staff for their thorough work and acknowledging the difficulty of the issue, given its tendency to spark strong opinions in the community.

"It would be cutting off one's nose to spite one's face to not receive a report and apply for a grant. However, I do appreciate the comments and discussion around the table today just because I do feel that there is a great amount of public interest," Boultbee said.

Staff were directed to seek grant funding for the final design, which includes the following changes post-public engagement:

Working with Skaha Lake Middle School to relocate driveway at Green Avenue to reduce conflict with intersection, particularly with the addition of the dedicated left turn bays

Review of proposed tree planting locations to ensure sight-lines from driveways, including removal of a number of trees

Inclusion of additional gaps in curbing across from larger multi-family properties to ensure cyclists could easily access both the Northbound and Southbound cycling facilities

Expanded gaps in concrete barriers at driveways to allow easier turning movements in and out of driveways

Preservation of parking on the west side of South Main Street, North of Yorkton Avenue, to more closely reflect existing parking

They will bring back the results of the grant applications at a later meeting. Find out more about the final design online here.

As the final design is moving forward for the last leg, the issue has circled right back to the beginning. Later in the meeting, council voted to spend $50K making aesthetic changes to the first leg, completed in 2021.