Penticton council green lights first step to utility rate hikes to 'catch up' to current needs

Photo: Castanet Staff

City council has narrowly voted to move forward with potential significant overall utility increases in 2024, plus an electrical hike effective immediately.

A recent review by a third party designed to figure out how much the city needs to charge for its various utilities services to stay operational and viable, and replace assets as needed found that increases were needed.

City staff also conducted an engagement process with the public over the final weeks of summer, speaking to the public, businesses and stakeholders.

"We heard from both residents and businesses and the financial struggles that they're facing. And I think the most challenging part of that is that the city is also not immune to those same financial pressures, whether it's inflation, fuel insurance, etc., we're also, from a utility operational perspective, facing those same increases," said Kristin Dixon, general manager of infrastructure.

After those processes, city staff recommended the following in 2024 to fully fund operating costs rather than borrowing from reserves:

3 per cent for electrical

6.4 per cent for treated water, including the adoption of the inclining rate structure for ¾ inch residential customers

6.1 per cent for agricultural water

10.2 per cent for sanitary water

30 per cent for storm sewer

These are overall utility increases and each of the individual classes will be adjusted appropriately for their specific class (for example, residential or commercial) within the fees and charges bylaws, to ensure no one sector is subsidizing another.

The city previously borrowed $7. 4 million from the electric surplus reserve to help fund a section of the lake-to-lake bike route, a new garage at Fire Hall No. 2 and improvements to the Point Intersection.

The money will not be repaid through the tax increases; rather, it will come over ten years through gaming revenues from the casino and the city's asset sustainability reserves.

Photo: City of Penticton Breakdown of costs to average households for proposed 2024 utility rate hike. In orange, a five per cent interim hike that was adopted Tuesday.

The electrical rate increase in particular gave council pause. The City of Penticton runs its own electrical utilities facilities, a relative rarity in the province. Power is purchased from FortisBC at a wholesale rate and resold to utility customers at a retail rate.

A five per cent increase in electrical rates was adopted earlier Tuesday night and will show up on bills in November, as an interim help to utilities operations.

The further three per cent is proposed for 2024.

Coun. Isaac Gilbert expressed frustration with the situation, feeling stuck.

"We are beholden to having to buy bulk from Fortis, and I really would like to see a strategy for staff to be able to go to the BC Utilities Commission to lobby against them allowing the rates of FortisBC to continue to go up to put us in councils in a position where we have to constantly increase the rates because it wants more profit off of their electricity," Gilbert said.

"And we're just trying to make sure that our customers are getting electrical needs that they want in our city."

Coun. Helena Konanz was similarly frustrated by the proposed hike. She pointed to Kelowna, who sold their municipal electrical facilities to FortisBC in 2013, citing running it themselves as "unsustainable." Penticton, at the time, did not follow suit.

"Maybe should lose our utility, if it's getting that expensive to run," Konanz said Tuesday.

City staff noted that the residential rate for customers in Penticton will still be lower than FortisBC with these increases, though lower than BC Hyrdo rates — but Penticton is outside the BC Hydro service zone.

In addition, during COVID-19, city rates were cut as a relief measure.

"[Council at the time did that] knowing that we would have to catch up in the late two years as same as when we defer taxes, we have to catch up. So, we're in the catch up phase," Bloomfield said.

The motion ultimately carried 5-3 with Couns. James Miller, Helena Konanz, and Amelia Boultbee opposed.

Staff will now prepare the formal amendments to the 2024 bylaws, to be brought back to council for further discussion at a later date.