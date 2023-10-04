Penticton collaboration Square Mini Mural Auction event returns

Photo: Penticton Art Gallery One of the mini murals up for bid by Lukas Lundberg

The Penticton Art Gallery is once again collaborating with Cannery Brewing to present the third annual Square Mini Mural Fundraising Auction this month.

On Oct. 18, art enthusiasts, local artists, and the community gather together to celebrate creativity and provide vital support for artists and community outreach initiatives.



The event, which the gallery says is a literal “Red Carpet Affair,” will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at Cannery Brewing.

A welcome reception will kick things off for the first hour, with an opportunity to mingle and meet the artists. Door Prizes are being provided by the SOEC, Penticton Art Gallery and Cannery Brewing for those in attendance.

This year's auction includes ten remarkable 4' x 4' paintings. Each participating artist received a $500 honorarium and will also claim 50 per cent of the proceeds from the sale of their artwork, with the other half being reinvested back into the program, ensuring ongoing support for other emerging artists.

The mini murals have been on display throughout the summer months at Cannery Brewing in the taproom as well as The Cannery Backyard.

Bidding commences at $500.00 with online bids accepted here until midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 17. At that point, the bids will roll over to the live auction itself held the next day.

For those unable to attend the live event, an absentee bid feature is available, allowing participants to leave their maximum bid.

In the event of no additional bids at the live auction, the highest current active bid secures the mural. Successful bidders will be notified via email within 48 hours of the auction's conclusion.

Tickets are $35 and include a welcome beverage of either bubbly or beer, appetizers, live music from Daryl O’Neill, and an opportunity to enjoy the live auction.

Tickets are available for sale in the Cannery Brewing taproom and online here.



For inquiries, additional photographs, or any information on the auction, please contact the gallery at [email protected] or by phone at (250) 493-2928.