Sisters in Spirit Day honoured by march through Penticton in memory of missing and murdered Indigenous women

A group of Penticton Indigenous community members and allies came together on Wednesday in Penticton to honour the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

The Penticton Indian Band held the annual Sisters in Spirit Day walk to gather for those who have lost women, girls and gender-diverse people, support grieving families, and create opportunities for healing.

Participants walked down Main Street to Gyro Park with drums and posters to honour National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The Native Women’s Association of Canada has openly criticized the federal government for not doing more or acting fast enough in the past.

A new study released on Wednesday by Statistics Canada released findings from court outcomes in homicides of Indigenous women and girls from 2009 to 2021.

According to the report, homicides of Indigenous women and girls resulted in charges of manslaughter instead of murder more often than when the victims were non-Indigenous women or girls.

"These injustices are based in racism and prejudice and have no place in the Canadian judicial system. It is our government's responsibility to ensure justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit people," the Native Women’s Association said in a statement on social media Wednesday.

The report also outlines how homicides of Indigenous women and girls moved through the court system, how they were treated at crucial decision points along the way, and how their outcomes compared with the homicides of non-Indigenous women and girls.