Penticton council cuts first red tape for proposed 1.5K-unit apartment complex on industrial land

Penticton city council has cleared the first roadblock for a proposed large residential complex, following a contentious public hearing.

Developers sought an Official Community Plan amendment to the future land use designation of 1704 Government Street, across from the hospital, from industrial to mixed-use, with a site-specific provision to allow up to 12-storey buildings, potentially three at that height and others at lower.

Currently, the 10-acre plot houses warehousing facility, though it has a history of other usage.

The preliminary plans show between 1,200 to 1,500 apartment units on site with a mix of strata and rental, plus spaces for retail and offices.

During five weeks of public engagement, the city received 469 feedback forms and multiple letters from, in part, the Penticton Industrial Development Association, Interior Health, businesses and individual citizens.

Primary concerns were traffic impacts, loss of industrial land and the industrial adjacency, among many others.

Support came for having more housing in the city, particularly for healthcare workers due to the location's adjacency to the hospital, and for the inclusion of retail and offices on site.

City staff, in their report to council, pointed out that the proposed development would go a long way towards meeting Penticton's need of 9,200 housing units by 2046, a goal set after a recent housing needs assessment.

Including the Government Street development, 6,750 planned units are in the works to meet that goal, still leaving a shortfall of 2,450.

Photo: City of Penticton In red, the Government Street proposed development, which could take a chunk out of Penticton's housing needs.

Stryke, the project development company, said they are working with city staff on the number one concern that they have been asked about, which is traffic. A traffic impact assessment is underway by the city, which will come back before council before any further rezoning at this site happens.

They also acknowledged concerns about loss of industrial area.

"Industrial land supports much-needed employment and productivity in our region." said Rocky Sethi, Stryke founder, at Tuesday's public hearing.

"The proposed redevelopment will see opportunities for over 300 permanent jobs at completion."

He said it will not be a "high-end" luxury development, and confirmed that with existing zoning wording, AirBnB-style use would be permitted.

"What we have found through discussions with Interior Health that I've had myself over the past year-plus ... [is] there is a true demand for short term rental for hospital workers," Sethi said.

"Interior Health spends upwards of $1,000 a week to house rotational staff, the number of people that come in on a short term basis at the hospital, and they're paying exorbitant amounts of money to put them up in hotels, anywhere they can cram them, so there's a definite demand from the hospital itself."

When the floor opened to the public, it was clear many in attendance had strong feelings.

"If you live on Government, I don't need to write a book about it," said Bill Evans, who lives on the street. "It is a holy nightmare to get around during the daytime ... you figure adding 1,500 more units will help with traffic congestion?"

Frank Conci, president of the Penticton Industrial Development Association, urged council not to undervalue what industrial land brings to the city in revenue, and noted the existing industrial area is already small, just 2.6 per cent of the city's footprint.

"That's why we're concerned about this. The loss of this property to the industrial area is a step to the dissolution of the industrial area," Conci said, adding that in his opinion Penticton only needs to look north to West Kelowna to see where business is going to go.

"There's a tremendous competition for industrial business because of the value that it brings [to a city] ... they're going to be going after anybody that we want to have in Penticton and they're gonna go after it with a well-oiled and well-trained team."

He also argued that the attraction to healthcare workers to that property might be "limited," as many people in his experience prefer to live in a home rather than an apartment, and don't mind the commute from surrounding communities in order to make that dream real.

Other members of the public spoke in favour, some giving praise for the concept's walkability, some pointing out the potential for increased residential taxes going to city coffers, some just happy to think about more units of housing given the reality of the crisis.

The current operator of the warehousing facility at the site shared his support, stating his opinion that it is already not a good spot for industrial use, especially for those concerned about traffic.

"Great that it's in a nice size. But we have anywhere from 10 to 15 semi trailers coming down Government Street turning into that property," said Magit Said, owner of Mission Bottle Washing Ltd., adding his operations there are mostly storage for wineries.

"And I can just imagine if you had a [more] robust industrial site, I think the traffic would be much worse than what is currently proposed ... I feel like [Stryke] has hit the nail on the head with this proposed development."

Following the public meeting, which saw more than a dozen speakers and stretched over an hour, council discussed the matter.

Unanimously, they approved the requested OCP amendment, despite many on council expressing how difficult the decision was.

For Mayor Julius Bloomfield, a vote in support seemed the logical choice.

"We've had a very poor record of of managing the industrial land that we have. We have businesses in the industrial area that do not employ a lot of people. We have storage facilities that employ maybe one person for every five acres, we have storage facilities, we have warehouses there which house private car collections," Bloomfield said, adding interest in the land has been "minimal" over the past five years.

"The way we have to look at commercial land is maybe something of a little bit of a different model which encourages jobs ... it's a difficult scenario for a lot of people because we all want to see progress, but change is difficult. And change is difficult for people to accept and it's difficult for us [on council] to to vote in, in many cases."

The OCP amendment is just the first step in approvals, to be followed by stages of rezoning and development approvals from council at future meetings as the building design becomes more refined and the traffic impact assessment is complete. The public will continue to have opportunities for feedback.

Full build-out is not anticipated for more than a decade.