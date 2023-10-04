Speedway hosting Avion RS1 Championship Race for Thanksgiving weekend

Photo: Penticton Speedway

Thanksgiving weekend will be an adrenaline-fuelled one for those heading up to the Penticton Speedway as they host the Avion RS1 Championship Event.

On Saturday drivers from the RS1 Cup Series, including former NASCAR, Indy and other series drivers, will compete in the championship-deciding race for the first time.

The night will also feature the Legend Invitational Race with Hornet Champions racing alongside drivers from the northern BC Legend Car Touring Series.



Attendees can enjoy treats from three food trucks and indulge in s'mores and hot beverages. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., with the racing starting shortly after.



Tickets can be purchased online in advance here for some savings or be purchased at the gates.