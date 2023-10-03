Okanagan Falls Incorporation Study officially underway

Photo: Visit Ok Falls

Moving forward in its efforts to complete the Okanagan Falls Incorporation Study, the committee team is kicking off their efforts to determine the implications of incorporation for the community.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen announced that the study is officially underway on Tuesday.

An Incorporation Study Committee has been formed and held its first meeting on Sept. 11. Community members Rick Wilson and Kea Adachi were elected chair and vice-chair, respectively.

“At this time, there are two key things the study committee would like to emphasize to the community,” said Wilson.

“First, all incorporation study information will be posted online as soon as it becomes available. Second, the incorporation study will take place over nearly a year-and-a-half, with the bulk of information becoming available in the spring of 2024.”

“The study committee understands the community has many questions, and your patience is appreciated as we work to get the answers.”

The RDOS said the committee will oversee the consultants' technical analysis over the rest of the year. Throughout 2024, various community events will be held to share the findings and allow Okanagan Falls residents to ask questions.

To receive email updates when new information becomes available, click the “subscribe” button on the top right side of the Okanagan Falls Incorporation Study web page at rdosregionalconnections.ca