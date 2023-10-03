Penticton council places bike lane on 'sign diet'

Photo: City of Penticton A prettier bike lane? It won't quite be this rendering, but city council has voted to take down much of Martin Street bike lane signage.

Penticton has officially been put on a "sign diet."

That's the phrase city staffers and council used Tuesday while approving a $50,000 plan to remove 40 signs from the first portion of the lake-to-lake bike lane, stretching from the Okanagan lakeshore along Martin Street.

It was a pared-down decision from the original staff recommendation, which had suggested $200,000 worth of overhaul and beautification to the oft-contentious strip of bike lane, including planters, more bollards, access points to cross the street for pedestrians, and the like.

The recommendation followed a call from council to revisit the design of the bike lane in that area. Public concerns, particularly from businesses along the Martin corridor, has been consistent.

Council balked at the full $200,000 plan.

Instead, they decided removing the signage was a good compromise for those displeased with the aesthetic.

"When this initial phase was done, it was done with it was the first separated cycling infrastructure built in Penticton. And so the engineer of record was quite conservative in making sure that every gap was signed, to make sure it was perfectly clear to drivers and everyone of how the route was supposed to be used," explained Kirsten Dixon, acting city manager and general manager of infrastructure.

"But now that it has been in play for some time and expanded upon, I think it's prudent that we can go back and revisit some of that decision making."

Other changes within the $50,000 budget include work to improve turning, and the removal of redundant driveways to parking areas that have alternate routes for access.

The "sign diet" will begin soon, as the motion passed 5-2, with Mayor Julius Bloomfield and Coun. James Miller in opposition.

Some of the signs will be re-used in other areas of the city-long bike lane.